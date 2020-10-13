Prime Day deals: Amazon offers TVs for less than $100

TRACY, CA – JANUARY 20: Boxes move along a conveyor belt at an Amazon fulfillment center on January 20, 2015 in Tracy, California. Amazon officially opened its new 1.2 million square foot fulfillment center in Tracy, California that employs more than 1,500 full time workers as well as 3,000 Kiva robots that can fetch merchandise for workers and are capable of lifting up to 750 pounds. Amazon is currently using 15,000 of the robots spread over 10 fulfillment centers across the country. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — One of the first Amazon Prime Day deals to capture attention as the annual event opened for online shoppers Tuesday was flat-screen TVs selling for less than $100.

Amazon Prime members can get televisions for as much as 50% off, including a 24-inch Fire TV for just $79.99. Need something a little larger? A 43-inch TV from Toshiba is selling for roughly $200.

These are just a few of the dozens of deep product discounts featured by Amazon over the next two days. Due to the pandemic, Prime Day was pushed back and transitioned to a multi-day event, Oct. 13-14.

Amazon will continue to push out new deals as the event continues. Other early deals included:

Amazon Products

Amazon has more than 100 of its products available with Prime Day discounts. This includes Amazon Echo and Alexa devices, Fire TVs and Amazon Kindle. Some of these products, such as the Echo, are available for 60% off.

Apple Products

While it can be difficult to find a good deal on Apple products, Amazon has some solid discounts to offer. One of the early deals in 2020 is 28% off the Apple AirPods.

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 10: The new seventh generation Apple iPad is displayed during a special event on September 10, 2019 in the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s Cupertino, California campus. Apple unveiled several new products including an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch Series 5 and seventh-generation iPad. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Ring Video

There are some fantastic deals on Ring security products available over the next two days, such as the Ring Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 for $150. It’s regularly priced at nearly $290.

Instant Pots

Kitchen appliances are a staple of Prime Day, and some of the popular early deals center around Instant Pot products. You can snag them for as much as 60% off.

Headphones

There’s no shortage of headphones available on the market, so there are plenty of deep discounts on these products in hopes of boosting sales ahead of the holiday season.

Bose is selling some of its popular noise-canceling headphones for 43% off, while Beats is offering earphones at 30% off.

GLENDALE, AZ – OCTOBER 12: An Arizona Cardinals player wears Beats by Dre headphones during warmups before the NFL game against the Washington Redskins at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October 12, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Fitbits

Prime Day is a great opportunity to score a Fitbit for much less than retail value. There are multiple Fitbits available for about 30% off. They’re priced as low as $70.

