President Trump says he ‘enjoyed’ debate with Biden

President Donald Trump throws hats into the crowd after speaking at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Duluth, Minn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump says he “enjoyed” debating former Vice President Joe Biden, but he is falsely claiming that Biden is trying to get out of the next two debates.

Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota, Wednesday.

He gloated about the television ratings the debate generated and ignored how contentious and unruly the debate quickly became, in large part thanks to his refusal to adhere to the moderator’s requests and the debate’s rules.

He made no mention of the Commission on Presidential Debates’ promise earlier Wednesday to implement “additional structure … to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues” going forward.

Trump suggested Biden was trying to get out of the next two debates, but the vice president’s campaign said earlier Wednesday that the Democratic nominee remained committed to taking part in them.

