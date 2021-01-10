President Trump releases proclamation to honor US Capitol police officers

UPDATE (4:58 PM) — The connection of Officer Howard Liebengood’s death to the riots was unclear, and people familiar with the matter say the officer’s death was an apparent suicide.

(WKRG) — President Donald J. Trump has issued a proclamation to honor the fallen U.S. Capitol police officers.

Here’s the full proclamation below:

As a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and all Capitol Police Officers and law enforcement across this great Nation, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, January 13, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this tenth day of January, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fifth. President Donald J. Trump

