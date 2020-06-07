WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — President Donald Trump tweeted late Friday night praising the National Guard, Secret Service, and DC Police. The President wrote, “Much smaller crowd in D.C. than anticipated. National Guard, Secret Service, and D.C. Police have been doing a fantastic job. Thank you!”
LATEST STORIES
- Wind and rain at dawn Saturday on Dauphin Island
- President Trump praises National Guard, Secret Service, and DC Police in Tweet
- McAllen man who waved chainsaw at protesters charged with assault
- Alabama mother accused of beating toddler with a brick, says the devil made her do it
- TRACKING CRISTOBAL: Live Weather Blog