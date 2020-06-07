President Trump praises National Guard, Secret Service, and DC Police in Tweet

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump visits Saint John Paul II National Shrine with first lady Melania Trump, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — President Donald Trump tweeted late Friday night praising the National Guard, Secret Service, and DC Police. The President wrote, “Much smaller crowd in D.C. than anticipated. National Guard, Secret Service, and D.C. Police have been doing a fantastic job. Thank you!”

