President Trump orders flags at half staff for COVID-19 victims

President Donald Trump points while boarding Air Force One as he departs Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump will visit a Ypsilanti, Mich., Ford plant that has been converted to making personal protection and medical equipment. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TAMPA (WFLA) – President Trump has announced that flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments will be at half-staff in memory of Americans who have died from coronavirus.

The President made the announcement on his Twitter page and says flags will stay at half-staff over the next three days.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been over 94,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States.

