President Trump orders flags at half staff for COVID-19 victims

TAMPA (WFLA) – President Trump has announced that flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments will be at half-staff in memory of Americans who have died from coronavirus.
The President made the announcement on his Twitter page and says flags will stay at half-staff over the next three days.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been over 94,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States.
