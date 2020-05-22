President Trump orders flags at half staff for COVID-19 victims

National
Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump points while boarding Air Force One as he departs Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump will visit a Ypsilanti, Mich., Ford plant that has been converted to making personal protection and medical equipment. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TAMPA (WFLA) – President Trump has announced that flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments will be at half-staff in memory of Americans who have died from coronavirus.

The President made the announcement on his Twitter page and says flags will stay at half-staff over the next three days.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been over 94,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories