President Trump criticizes privately built border wall in Mission

MISSION, Texas — A privately built border wall in Mission is being condemned by President Donald Trump after the project has shown signs of erosion less than six months after it was constructed.

Fisher Industries built the 3.5-mile wall in January through funding from We Build the Wall, an organization dedicated to raising money for border wall construction.

On Sunday, President Trump tweeted that he disagreed with the project and claimed that “It was only done to make me look bad,” despite the fact it was built and funded by a company that supports him.

I disagreed with doing this very small (tiny) section of wall, in a tricky area, by a private group which raised money by ads. It was only done to make me look bad, and perhsps it now doesn’t even work. Should have been built like rest of Wall, 500 plus miles. https://t.co/L8RUPCAhqc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2020

Tommy Fisher, CEO of Fisher Industries, told the Associated Press that the president “just got some misinformation on this stuff” and went on to say he has “complete respect” for President Trump. The company acknowledged there were issues with the wall, such as overgrown grass and weeds and soil erosion, but insisted that these problems would be dealt with.

“The wall will stand for 150 years, you mark my words,” Fisher said.





Above, photos taken on July 8, 2020, show erosion and overgrown weeds on the south side of the private border wall, which was built in South Texas in January. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

In May, the North-Dakota based company was awarded $1.3 billion to construct 42 miles of border wall across the Arizona/Mexico border.

LATEST STORIES