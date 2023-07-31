HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — President Joe Biden has moved to keep United States Space Command in Colorado, according to reports from the Associated Press. The move overturns a decision made by the Air Force that selected Huntsville as the preferred home for the military command.

According to the AP, officials said the president was convinced by Space Command Head James Dickinson who argued the move would negatively affect military readiness, a view in contrast to Air Force leadership.

The Pentagon released a statement Monday afternoon saying the decision came following a thorough and deliberate evaluation process.

“Today, following a thorough and deliberate evaluation process, and after consultation with Secretary Austin and weighing the input of senior military leaders, President Biden notified the Department of Defense that he has selected Colorado Springs as the permanent location of the U.S. Space Command Headquarters. From the start, DoD and the Department of the Air Force have worked diligently to ensure the basing decision resulted from an objective and deliberate process informed by data and analysis, in compliance with federal law and DoD policy. Secretary Austin, Secretary of the Air Force Kendall, and U.S. Space Command commander Gen. Dickinson all support the President’s decision. Locating Headquarters U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs ultimately ensures peak readiness in the space domain for our nation during a critical period. It will also enable the command to most effectively plan, execute and integrate military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression and defend national interests.” Petagon Press Secretary Brig. General Patrick Ryder

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said the decision to keep Space Command in Colorado is simply the wrong choice.

“The White House choosing to not locate Space Command Headquarters in Alabama – the rightful selection – is very simply the wrong decision for national security,” she said. “The fact that a CNN reporter is who first delivered the news to Alabama should say all.”

Alabama Congressman Dale Strong (R-Ala-05), who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, said Huntsville remains the best place for Space Command.

“It is clear to anyone who has looked at the facts: Huntsville, Alabama is the best place for U.S. Space Command Headquarters. Repeated investigations and objective reviews have proven that to be the case. It is shameful that the Biden Administration is ignoring what is best for our nation’s security and is instead using their woke agenda to make this decision. To this point, the administration has refused to answer questions brought forth by the House Armed Services Committee’s investigation of their actions in this process. If they think this will go away… they are wrong. I will ensure they have to explain their actions and answer our questions on the record. I want to thank Chairman Mike Rogers and the entire Alabama delegation, as we stand united to get answers for Alabamians.” Congressman Dale Strong

Representative Robert Aderholt (R-Ala-04) said on social media he is outraged that politics has affected the process.

“I am outraged to hear that the Secretary of the Air Force allowed politics to circumvent his, and the Department of Defense’s, own basing selection process that determined Huntsville, Alabama as the preferred location of SPACECOM. Huntsville was #1, Colorado Springs was #5” U.S Representative Robert Aderholt

Congressman Mike Rogers (R-Ala-03) said despite the decision Huntsville was selected as the best location for U.S. Space Command in several rounds of the decision process and said he would lead investigations into if Congress had been misled during the process.

The Biden administration’s shameful delay to finalize the permanent basing decision for U.S. Space Command warranted the opening of a Congressional investigation,” Rogers said. I will continue this investigation to see if they intentionally misled the Armed Services Committee on their deliberate taxpayer-funded manipulation of the selection process. I will continue to hold the Biden administration accountable for their egregious political meddling in our national security. This fight is far from over.”

Alabama Senator Katie Britt said that she feels the president’s decision is based on partisan politics and she remains convinced Huntsville is the best place for Space Command.

“President Biden has irresponsibly decided to yank a military decision out of the Air Force’s hands in the name of partisan politics. Huntsville finished first in both the Air Force’s Evaluation Phase and Selection Phase, leaving no doubt that the Air Force’s decision to choose Redstone as the preferred basing location was correct purely on the merits. That decision should have remained in the Air Force’s purview. Instead, President Biden is now trying to hand the Gold Medal to the fifth-place finisher. The President’s blatant prioritization of partisan political considerations at the expense of our national security, military modernization, and force readiness is a disservice and a dishonor to his oath of office as our nation’s Commander-in-Chief. Locating the permanent Space Command Headquarters on Redstone Arsenal undoubtedly remains in the best national security interest of the United States. President Biden should allow the Air Force to proceed with doing its job. Alabama’s world-class aerospace and defense workforce, capabilities, and synergies stand ready to fulfill the mission and strengthen our national security long into the future.” Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala)

Alabama Senator Tommy Tubervile said he also feels the administration has based the decision on politics, not military readiness.

“The top three choices for Space Command headquarters were all in red states—Alabama, Nebraska, and Texas. Colorado didn’t even come close,” the senator said. “This decision to bypass the three most qualified sites looks like blatant patronage politics, and it sets a dangerous precedent that military bases are now to be used as rewards for political supporters rather than for our security.”

Tuberville said there also remain questions about how the Air Force upgrades facilities in Colorado Springs

“There remain serious questions as to whether the Air Force illegally used taxpayer dollars to upgrade facilities in Colorado Springs,” he said. “I hope that House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers will continue his investigation into that matter.”

Meanwhile, the reaction among Colorado Congressional Delegation has been more positive.

Senator Michael Bennett (D-Colo) said he feels the decision restores integrity to the Pentagon basing process.

“Over the past two and half years, we have repeatedly made the case that the Trump Administration’s decision to relocate U.S. Space Command was misguided,” he said. “Today’s decision restores integrity to the Pentagon’s basing process and sends a strong message that national security and the readiness of our Armed Forces drive our military decisions. Colorado is the rightful home for U.S. Space Command, and our state will continue to lead America in space for years to come.”

Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper said he feels the decision is ultimately in the nation’s best interest.

“For two and a half years we’ve known any objective analysis of this basing decision would reach the same conclusion we did, that Peterson Space Force Base is the best home for Space Command. After two investigations and rigorous review by the Department of Defense, the administration has made the decision that’s in our country’s best interest,” Hickenlooper said. “Most importantly, this decision firmly rejects the idea that politics – instead of national security – should determine basing decisions central to our national security. We’re grateful to the service members and civilians who serve at Space Command, keeping us safe at the cutting edge of this new frontier.”

In Huntsville, Mayor Tommy Battle joined Alabama’s congressional delegation in expressing his disappointment.

“We are deeply disappointed in the reversal of a meticulous decision-making process that selected Huntsville, Alabama for the permanent home of USSPACECOM,” The mayor said. “This community went through a lengthy selection process – twice. To have that process invalidated, and to have our selection taken away is demoralizing. It is even more disturbing that the selection is going to the community that ranked fifth in the selection process. Our systems should be better than that. The Department of Defense deserves better than that. “

Battle said regardless of the decision Huntsville will continue to support military partners locally as always.

“No matter where USSPACECOM resides, Huntsville will move forward and continue to be a good neighbor with our national military partners,” he said. “We fully support our military and aerospace sectors and will work to ensure Huntsville remains a key component in furthering USSPACECOM’s mission on the national and global stage.”

The Huntsville-Madison Chamber of Commerce issued a statement following the decision expressing the disappointment of communities in the Tennesee Valley. The chamber said the move to keep the base in Colorado Springs ignores many of the complexities of the decision.

“The decision to base the interim Space Command headquarters at Peterson AFB was based on short-term factors,” The chamber said. “Laying claim to this important Command based on where the interim headquarters is located is a disservice to the complexity of the basing decision-making process. The permanent basing assessment considered affordability, efficiency, best value and how to maximize existing long-term, multi-discipline space expertise and mission success”

You can read the chamber’s full statement here.

The conversation about Space Command’s final base of operations has been heated since May when media reports said that the White House was looking to keep the base in Colorado, where it has been based temporarily. Those reports cited Alabama’s restrictive abortion laws as a reason for the decision.

Those reports sparked rounds of comments from Alabama lawmakers both in Washington D.C. and Montgomery. At the time, Governor Kay Ivey said that Huntsville is the only choice for Space Command.

Since those initial reports, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has said in a Stars and Stripes article that the “decision criteria” for Space Command have not changed fundamentally and that state laws were not part of the decision criteria.

The Department of Defense re-established Space Command in December 2019, during the Trump administration. The following year, the command revised its search for a permanent home. Redstone Arsenal was on that previous shortlist of potential sites, as a final decision was slated for 2023.

Huntsville was named a finalist in early 2021. Then, in 2022, the Department of Defense named the city as the “preferred permanent location for U.S. Space Command headquarters.” While Huntsville was listed as the preferred site, many in Colorado fought to turn the temporary headquarters into the permanent headquarters.

