Preschooler gets warm welcome back from classmates after Hurricane Dorian

PEMBROKE PINES, FL (WCMH) – Here’s a video that will bring a tear to your eye.

A little boy who was stuck in the Bahamas when Hurricane Dorian hit went back to school Monday to a warm welcome, and big hugs, from his friends.

Clearly, they missed 3-year-old Makai Simmons, while he was gone.

The little boy and his mom were visiting family in the Bahamas when the storm hit.

They rode it out at her grandparent’s house.

Then on Friday, after waiting 13 hours in line, Capron and Makai were able to get on a cruise ship back to the U.S.

It was quite the journey home, and quite the welcome home from Makai’s classmates.