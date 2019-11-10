Precious moment: 2-year-old boy won’t leave hospital until he gets hug from officer

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WJW) — A precious photo of a two-year-old boy hugging a police officer is sure to make you smile.

Elliot Hospital and Health System shared the image along with the back story on their Facebook page.

A two-year-old patient on the Pediatric Unit thought a hug from a police officer would ensure he’d feel all better after… Posted by Elliot Hospital and Health System on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

They said the boy thought a hug from a police officer would ensure he’d feel all better and wouldn’t leave until he got one.

So, staff made sure that happened and arranged for Officer Tony from the ER to stop by for a visit.

“The patient got his hug – and an extra-special badge ceremony send-off! We know that sometimes special “medicine” is needed to complete a patient’s treatment!” the hospital wrote.