Popeyes launches BYOB solution for sold-out chicken sandwich: Bring Your Own Bun

(WCMH) — Are you still upset about the Popeyes chicken sandwich shortage?

If so, the fast-food chain is offering a quick fix: Bring Your Own Bun, order its three-piece chicken tenders and make your own sandwich.

Popeyes introduced BYOB on Thursday on Twitter.

Try our new BYOB! It’s basically The Sandwich! Only no mayo. Or pickles. And you bring your own bun… Really it’s just three tenders… pic.twitter.com/9jOFyfdae4 — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) September 12, 2019

“While we work to get the sandwich back in our restaurants, we wanted to offer our guests a fun way to satisfy their Popeyes sandwich cravings,” said Bruno Cardinali, Popeyes’ head of marketing for North America, in a statement to CNN.

BYOB comes after Popeyes announced at the end of August that the restaurant had sold out of their supremely popular chicken sandwiches.

The fast-food chain released a video highlighting the success of the sandwich, showing the “sold out” signs on restaurant doors across the country.

Popeyes said then that the restaurant was temporarily suspending production of the sandwich until further notice