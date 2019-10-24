Popeye’s chicken sandwich returns next month

(CNN Newsource) – The Popeye’s restaurant chain is reportedly bringing back its popular chicken sandwich.

Bloomberg reports that Sun Holdings Inc., which operates about 150 Popeye’s locations, will offer the item beginning in early November.

The item became huge when it debuted in August. 

So to prepare – Bloomberg reports the restaurants are hiring an additional 4-hundred employees.

Restaurant brands didn’t confirm the date of the sandwich’s relaunch.

