GULF COAST (WKRG) — Pope Francis will hold a Worldwide Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Friday, March 25, the Catholic solemnity of the Annunciation, at 11 a.m. local time.

The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee announced on Facebook Bishop William Wack will join Pope Francis in the Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Friday. Bishop Wack will lead this event at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Pensacola. Bishop Wack will also lead the faithful in praying the Rosary and conclude with a reflection. Those in Pensacola are welcome to join in this Consecration in person or through a livestream provided by the diocese.

The Archdiocese of Mobile also confirmed that Archbishop Thomas Rodi will too be participating in the Consecration at 11 a.m. Friday. But at the time of writing this article, it is unclear if something is available for the public to attend.

What is the importance of Consecrating Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary? The Catholic Church believes only peace can come from the Consecration. Thus, to make a true consecration, all the Bishops of the world must participate with the Pope in unison.

In Fatima, Portugal, in the early 20th century, Our Lady of Fatima appeared to three children. In total, Mary appeared 6 times on the thirteenth day of every month from June 1917 until October 1917. During Our Lady’s third apparition on July 13, 1917, it was made clear to the children the importance of the Consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The climax of World War I was beginning and in Russia, communism was stirring and the Bolshevik Revolution was being plotted. Mary stated:

“The war is going to end; but if people do not cease offending God, a worse one will break out during the reign of Pius XI…To prevent this, I shall come to ask for the consecration of Russia to My Immaculate Heart, and the Communion of Reparation of the First Saturdays. If My requests are heeded, Russia will be converted and there will be peace; if not, she will spread her errors throughout the world, causing wars and persecutions of the Church.” Our Lady of Fatima; 3rd apparition July 13, 1917

If you wish to read all six apparitions of Fatima, click here.

A Consecration of the world to the Immaculate Heart of Mary took place on Oct. 31, 1942, led by Pope Pius XII, and the second Consecration of all Individuals and People of the World to the Immaculate Heart of Mary was made by Pope St. John Paul II on March 25, 1984.

Although the second consecration was made in unison with all the bishops of the world, the instructions of Fatima focused specifically on Russia.

Bishop Wack encourages all to participate in the Consecration of Russia and Ukraine on Friday at 11 a.m.