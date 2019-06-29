Police throw birthday party for girl with incurable cancer

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — A Texas native battling incurable cancer wanted to celebrate her 7th birthday in Las Vegas, so the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command and non-profit organization When You Dream a Dream Inc made her wish come true.

Two years ago, Abigail was diagnosed with Wilms tumor cancer.

Chief Ray Garivey of the Freeport Police Department has been there every step of the way,

making her an honorary officer and by her side in Las Vegas.

“She’s an amazing little girl,” Garivey said. “I’m blessed that God put her in my path.”

The day was filled with family, new friends, lots of gifts, lots of hugs, cake of course and memories Abigail won’t soon forget.

She has the support from her New Vegas Strong family, who wants her to know that she’s strong too.