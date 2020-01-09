Police: Suspect lured seagulls with popcorn, ran them over

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say they’re looking for a person who lured a group of seagulls with popcorn before running them over with a car.
The Daily Times reports that the incident occurred Saturday in Laurel outside a Dollar General. Police said that at least 10 seagulls were killed.
Police said a suspect fled the scene.
Police said they were able to rescue an injured bird that had a broken wing. The bird was taken to a wildlife rescue.
