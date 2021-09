PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The Pensacola City Council voted 7-0 Thursday night to approve a 90-day eviction moratorium for homeless people living under Interstate 110 and committed to helping them in that time period to transition to permanent housing.

This year started with a small group of people living at Hollice T. Williams Park under the interstate and now it has grown to more than 100 people.