Police sergeant shot at Winston-Salem Sanitation Department; worker describes sound of gunshots

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer shot at the Winston-Salem Sanitation Department early Friday morning.

Officers called it a “hot scene” at the Joycelyn V. Johnson Municipal building at 2000 Lowery St., according to Winston-Salem police.

A source close to FOX8 said Sergeant Stewart Sloan was shot.

When police came to intervene in a fight involving two employees, Sloan was reportedly shot in the leg and the abdomen. He was the only officer shot.

Employees leaving tell me they are being interviewed before they leave. One said his nerves are shot after hearing the gunfire. He said he “never thought this would happen here.” @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/Wy7IJcXcuX — Tess Bargebuhr (@Tessbargebuhr) December 20, 2019

After hours of being kept inside, employees are finally able to leave the parking lot. Authorities tell me the scene is secured. When asked about a shooter on the loose, police said “The situation is secured.” News conference is at 2:00. ⁦@myfox8⁩ pic.twitter.com/L94QPyMBZ4 — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) December 20, 2019

Herbert Martinez, a sanitation worker, said he heard gunshots before 7 a.m. while he was in his car as people were arriving to work. He said he and others hid in a ditch, and he called his family.

“They said, ‘Just start calling the police,’ and then next thing I hear is gunshots, so I went down to the ditch that was there, staying away from the gunshots,” he said.

Police say the scene is stable but could not elaborate.

LATEST STORIES: