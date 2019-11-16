Police searching for suspect after parked police cruiser was set on fire in front of station

GUSTINE, Calif. (KTXL) — A police cruiser parked in front of the police station was intentionally set on fire in Gustine early Friday morning, according to the Gustine Police Department.

Officials said they found the cruiser engulfed in flames at 3 a.m. Friday morning.

The car was not occupied and was parked in front of the police station’s garage, according to investigators.

Officials said a fire engineer was able to put out the flames before they were able to spread to the garage and no injuries were reported.

Surveillance footage from the station’s camera shows fire-starting material being tossed towards the right side of the cruiser and a suspect can be seen wearing a light-colored hoodie sweatshirt and running south on 6th Street after a large ball of fire bursts from the car, according to investigators.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been found.

Anyone with information about this Case #G19110923, is encouraged to call Officer Bayer at 209-854-3737.