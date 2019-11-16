Police searching for suspect after parked police cruiser was set on fire in front of station

National

by: FOX40

Posted: / Updated:

GUSTINE, Calif. (KTXL) — A police cruiser parked in front of the police station was intentionally set on fire in Gustine early Friday morning, according to the Gustine Police Department.

Officials said they found the cruiser engulfed in flames at 3 a.m. Friday morning.

The car was not occupied and was parked in front of the police station’s garage, according to investigators.

Officials said a fire engineer was able to put out the flames before they were able to spread to the garage and no injuries were reported.

Surveillance footage from the station’s camera shows fire-starting material being tossed towards the right side of the cruiser and a suspect can be seen wearing a light-colored hoodie sweatshirt and running south on 6th Street after a large ball of fire bursts from the car, according to investigators.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been found.

Anyone with information about this Case #G19110923, is encouraged to call Officer Bayer at 209-854-3737.

Gustine Police | Case #G19110923 | ArsonAt 3:00 am yesterday morning, police were dispatched to the Gustine Police…

Posted by Gustine Police Department on Saturday, November 16, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories