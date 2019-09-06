Police searching for stolen roller coaster in Ohio

MARYSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Deputies in Union County Ohio are asking for help locating a roller coaster stolen from the fairgrounds.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, on August 28, the Go-Gator carnival roller coaster was reported stolen from the fairgrounds.

The roller coaster, which is about 20 feet in length, was on a purple and green trailer, and has alligator designed train cars.

The trailer had a rear license plate of 22-1246A with a Maine registration.

Deputies are searching for a white Dodge Ram 2500 (or larger) model with a flat-bed, that was pictured pulling the stolen trailer. The truck had no visible front license plate.

Deputies ask anyone with information on the missing roller coaster to call Deputy Kevin Rigano at 937-645-4110 or Lieutenant Mike Justice at 937-645-4130.