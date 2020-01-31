Police reporting suspects in custody after incident at Mar-a-Lago

National

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities fire shots at intruder vehicle outside Mar-a-Lago ahead of President Trump’s arrival; 2 people in custody.

This story is developing.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories