Police officer helps homeless man shave

DETROIT (CNN) — A heartwarming moment between a Detroit police officer and a homeless man was caught on camera this week.

Officer Jeremy Thomas is a Detroit police officer caught on camera this week when he helped a homeless man shave.

“And I observed him standing over here trying to use a water bottle to rinse his hands, his coat, his face, and his eyes,” Thomas said. “So I walked up and I said, ‘Excuse me, sir.’ And at that point, he’s like, ‘Okay, I’ll leave. I’ll leave. I’ll leave.’ and I said, ‘No, you need some help.’ And he turned around blindly and said, ‘Yes. Thank you. God bless.’”

Jill Schafer caught the act of kindness and shared it on Facebook. Thomas said he had no idea anyone was watching when he helped the man shave.

What a great Detroit cop!! This is right outside Comerica park. The game was a rainout but this officer went way above and beyond to help this man shave!!!💙🖤 Posted by Jill Metiva Schafer on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

The razor and shaving cream part of a hand out for the homeless that a woman and her daughter had just given the man, who Thomas said he has seen around Comerica Park.

“Another Comerica Park staff member said he’s trying to shave in the rain, he’s trying to use the downspout to rinse his face off,” Thomas said.

Stanley Nelson is the man Thomas helped.

“What he did for me was alright,” Nelson said. “I really appreciate that because, you know, I’m going through my thing. I feel bad about myself but I’m going to be alright.”

Nelson, 62, was sitting a couple of blocks away from the ballpark.

“God’s going to bless him, He’s going to bless him for doing that,” he said. “Because he didn’t have to do that. He got a heart and he understands, when you’re out here on the street, ya know, look out for somebody cuz God will look out for you.”

And helping others is why Thomas joined the police department three years ago.

“Just know that this could be you at any day,” Thomas said. “I mean like I said, nobody’s better than the other person. Maybe in a better position in life. But use that opportunity to take care of somebody else when you can.”