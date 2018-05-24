Police: Mom pushing stroller killed in drag racing accident; 3 arrested

Three people are facing charges after a driver reportedly killed a young mother and injured her 21-month-old daughter while drag racing on Bayshore Blvd.

According to a release, 24-year-old Jessica Reisinger of Jeromesville, Ohio, was pushing her daughter, Lillia, in a stroller, crossing the road, when they were both struck by a 2018 black Ford Mustang. The incident occurred near the intersection of Bayshore Blvd. and Knights Avenue around 11:43 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police said the driver of the Mustang, 18-year-old Cameron Herrin had been racing a gold Nissan driven by 17-year-old John Barrineau.

A witness, who chose not to be identified, told News Channel 8 they saw the cars driving side by side, switch places and switch lanes before Herrin struck Reisinger. The witness said he watched as the mother and the stroller went flying.

The mother suffered fatal injuries and was taken to Tampa General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her daughter sustained serious injuries and remains at the hospital in serious condition.

Herrin and Barrineau were arrested on charges of street racing, vehicular homicide, and reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury. The passenger in the Mustang, 20-year-old Tristan Herrin, faces one count of racing.

No further details are available at this time.