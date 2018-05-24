Police: Man put watermarked ‘copyright’ on photos of him molesting toddler

Investigators say a Virginia man not only possessed images of him molesting a two-year-old boy, but placed watermarked “copyrights” on them.

Deshawn Webster, 22, was arrested on May 18 after investigators searched his home and found 17 images of child pornography on a thumb drive.

Police say the images depicting Webster molesting the toddler had a watermarked symbol that Webster used to identify them as his own.

Investigators say Webster told them the images were made in November of 2016. He allegedly used multiple online screen names to deal the images, and Cox Communications confirmed to police that posts linked to the screen names came from Webster’s old address on Rex Avenue in Portsmouth

Further investigation led agents to five videos of a man engaging in sex acts with a young boy

Investigators also linked another email address associated with one of the screen names to the Rex Avenue address.

And when a Portsmouth Police sergeant went to Webster’s house to verify he lived there prior to the search, he was found babysitting two boys.

He’s currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail. His preliminary and detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday in Norfolk Federal Court.