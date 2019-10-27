Police K-9s find 420 pounds of marijuana in U-Haul

DARIEN, Conn. — A team of drug-sniffing K-9’s helped lead to a drug bust in Connecticut, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police say they stopped a U-Haul truck on I-95 in Darien Friday and found 420 pounds of marijuana.

The driver and passenger are under arrest.

State police said “when something didn’t smell right, the big dogs were called in,” with a picture of the four dogs sitting next to several bags of marijuana.

The dogs are part of the statewide narcotics task force.

The suspects are charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

They are held on a $100,000 bond each.