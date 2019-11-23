Police hand out turkeys instead of tickets

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (CNN) – Getting pulled over by an officer can make a good day bad and a bad day even worse.

That is unless you got stopped on Friday by the Miami Gardens police.

This traffic stop is anything but routine. The Miami Gardens Police pulling over drivers at random not to ticket them, but to give them something to be thankful for.

“You’re not getting a ticket, we just want to give you a turkey for Thanksgiving,” said Chief Pratt.

The police chief was front and center for the fun and turkey trickery.

The turkeys for the holiday giveaway donated by Walmart.

“We love to take care of the community. We are not only for here for them to shop, we are here for them to come and be part of the family.”

The chief calls the event creative community outreach.

“We have to let them know we are more than enforcers. We are out here doing a lot of different community events and this is just one of them.”

The driver say they will take the turkeys over tickets any day.