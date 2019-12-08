Police find 94 bottles of liquor in car that struck teen

DUNDALK, M.D. (WTAJ) — Police in Maryland said a woman accused of driving over a sidewalk and killing a teenager had 94 bottles of liquor in the car.

News outlets reported that 30-year-old Jennifer Jean Jones was charged on Thursday with negligent manslaughter by vehicle.

Charging documents said Jones crossed the double lines of a road Dundalk road Tuesday, hitting 15-year-old Trinity Lynn Brooks, and then she kept going: hitting a tree, driving through a fence and three backyards before coming to a stop.

Officers said two bottles of whiskey and 92 mini-bottles of liquor were found on the front passenger-side floorboard.

