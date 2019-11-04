Police: Fetus found in box along Arkansas River sandbar

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police said a fetus was discovered in a box Sunday afternoon in south Wichita.

A 57-year-old woman found a box with bloody material and a fetus inside around 4:45 p.m. near Skinner Street and Greenway Boulevard. The fetus is presumed to be 10 weeks or younger, according to police. A coroner will try to determine the age of the fetus.

Authorities will continue investigating after they receive the coroner’s report.

“We don’t believe it will be criminal,” said Capt. Brent Allred, Wichita Police Department. “This is a unique situation. We usually don’t see these, but we will go from there.”

If you know anything about this case, you are asked to call detectives at (316) 268-4407.