Police: Dallas man kept body in freezer for more than a year

DALLAS (CNN) — A Dallas man is accused of keeping a body in a freezer for more than a year.

Authorities have charged Marcelino Menchaca Jr. with abuse of a corpse.

Police said Menchaca was taken to the hospital earlier this month after reportedly trying to commit suicide.

He was evicted from his apartment that same day, which is when cleaners discovered the body.

Menchaca reportedly told police he found the body at a hotel last November and took it back to his apartment for storage.

They also found a debit card belonging to Geoffrey Lyman Lea, a husband and father who has been missing since last September.

It is still unclear how Lea died.

Menchaca’s bail is set at $25,000.

It is unclear how he is pleading to the charges or if he has a lawyer.