Police: Dallas man kept body in freezer for more than a year

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (CNN) — A Dallas man is accused of keeping a body in a freezer for more than a year.

Authorities have charged Marcelino Menchaca Jr. with abuse of a corpse.

Police said Menchaca was taken to the hospital earlier this month after reportedly trying to commit suicide.

He was evicted from his apartment that same day, which is when cleaners discovered the body.

Menchaca reportedly told police he found the body at a hotel last November and took it back to his apartment for storage.

They also found a debit card belonging to Geoffrey Lyman Lea, a husband and father who has been missing since last September.

It is still unclear how Lea died.

Menchaca’s bail is set at $25,000.

It is unclear how he is pleading to the charges or if he has a lawyer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Sports Overtime Pepsi

Trending Stories