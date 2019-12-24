Police confirm one Arkansas officer has been shot, suspect dead

UPDATE:
BRYANT, Ark. — Bryant police have confirmed that the suspect in the shooting of the Bryant Police Officer is dead.
Police shot and killed the suspect.
BRYANT, Ark. — Bryant Police Chief Carl Minden has confirmed that one of his officers has been shot.
Medflight is on location.
A first responder said it was a female officer and she is expected to be okay.
It happened near the Target on Alcoa Road.
We have a crew heading towards the scene right now, and will update as soon as more information comes in.