Police confirm one Arkansas officer has been shot, suspect dead

UPDATE:

BRYANT, Ark. — Bryant police have confirmed that the suspect in the shooting of the Bryant Police Officer is dead.

Police shot and killed the suspect.

BRYANT, Ark. — Bryant Police Chief Carl Minden has confirmed that one of his officers has been shot.

Bryant PD is on scene of an officer involved shooting at this time at the Greens apartment complex. More information will be released as it comes available. — BryantPD (@BryantPolice) December 24, 2019

Medflight is on location.

A first responder said it was a female officer and she is expected to be okay.

It happened near the Target on Alcoa Road.

Please keep all the men and women of the @BryantPolice in your thoughts and prayers https://t.co/AmFx9VCR0Y — Benton Police Dept. (@BentonPoliceAR) December 24, 2019

The officer and the entire Bryant Police department is in our prayers right now. https://t.co/rcaZDrJ5Ke — Conway Police Dept. (@ConwayPolice) December 24, 2019