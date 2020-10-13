Police: Cheaper rooms are a factor in violent crime spike

National

by: Vanessa Murphy, 8NewsNow Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say low room rates are partially to blame for the recent spike in violence on the Las Vegas Strip.

But how low are they?

The I-Team examined the numbers, and comparing the average room rate from this year and last year. It’s only about a $10 difference, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

But Metro sources say combine the lower room rate with several other factors, and there’s a problem.

“We are seeing an increase in crime or the presence of crime on Las Vegas Boulevard — in particular, through the Strip — and I think part of that might be lowering the room rates,” Sheriff Joe Lombardo said on Aug. 26. “The type of customer that is showing up … they’re more interested in creating chaos than entertaining themselves or engaging themselves.”

Metro police say in August, they started seeing a spike in violent crime on the Las Vegas Strip and in downtown Las Vegas.

Fast forward to October. Shootings and fights continue.

So the I-Team checked the room rates for both the middle of the week and the weekend.

On Oct. 9, we checked expedia.com.

Here’s what we found:

Combining the room rate plus taxes and fees:

To stay this Wednesday:

Downtown at the Golden Gate, a total of $50. That’s even cheaper than a hostel, which costs $56 per night.

And on the Strip, the Excalibur — $73 per night. The Strat — $74, Circus Circus — $75.

Checking the weekend, to stay Friday night:

The Super 8, downtown — $64.

On the Strip, Travelodge by Wyndham — $77.

Several others on or near the Las Vegas Strip were also less than $100.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak briefly addressed the spike in crime on Sept. 29.

“Las Vegas is a safe place to come, and I want to stress that to all of our visitors that are coming here. I am in discussion with the resort community,” he said.

The I-Team reached out to the Nevada Resort Association for a response from the point of view of casinos and hotels and have not yet received a response.

