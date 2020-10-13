Police: Cheaper rooms are a factor in violent crime spike

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say low room rates are partially to blame for the recent spike in violence on the Las Vegas Strip.
But how low are they?
The I-Team examined the numbers, and comparing the average room rate from this year and last year. It’s only about a $10 difference, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
But Metro sources say combine the lower room rate with several other factors, and there’s a problem.
“We are seeing an increase in crime or the presence of crime on Las Vegas Boulevard — in particular, through the Strip — and I think part of that might be lowering the room rates,” Sheriff Joe Lombardo said on Aug. 26. “The type of customer that is showing up … they’re more interested in creating chaos than entertaining themselves or engaging themselves.”
Metro police say in August, they started seeing a spike in violent crime on the Las Vegas Strip and in downtown Las Vegas.
Fast forward to October. Shootings and fights continue.
So the I-Team checked the room rates for both the middle of the week and the weekend.
On Oct. 9, we checked expedia.com.
Here’s what we found:
Combining the room rate plus taxes and fees:
To stay this Wednesday:
Downtown at the Golden Gate, a total of $50. That’s even cheaper than a hostel, which costs $56 per night.
And on the Strip, the Excalibur — $73 per night. The Strat — $74, Circus Circus — $75.
Checking the weekend, to stay Friday night:
The Super 8, downtown — $64.
On the Strip, Travelodge by Wyndham — $77.
Several others on or near the Las Vegas Strip were also less than $100.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak briefly addressed the spike in crime on Sept. 29.
“Las Vegas is a safe place to come, and I want to stress that to all of our visitors that are coming here. I am in discussion with the resort community,” he said.
The I-Team reached out to the Nevada Resort Association for a response from the point of view of casinos and hotels and have not yet received a response.
