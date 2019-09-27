Police: Bullies who beat boy unconscious won’t face charges

(WFLA/KPRC) – A family says their 8-year-old son was attacked in a bathroom at a Texas school.

The incident happened at Lakewood Elementary School, which is in the Houston area.

KPRC reports Christian Boynton, a third-grader, was beaten so badly, doctors said he suffered minor brain bleeding.

Three students allegedly followed the boy from the school bus into a restroom at the school on Tuesday. Then they beat him so severely, he was left unconscious.

“They pinned my brother down. They were beating him. They beat him to the point of unconsciousness, where they continued to beat him,” Kailee Boynton, his sister told local affiliate KHOU. “They went through his backpack.”

The family believes the attack was unprovoked and said it wasn’t the first time the child had been bullied at the school.

“He told me ‘maybe they’re just having a rough day,’” Kailee said. “He is so nice and kind that he can’t even fathom the fact that someone would want to hurt him or be cruel to him.”

Boynton was taken to the hospital and released hours later. He is expected to be physically okay.

“I was very distraught. I’m not gonna lie, I was actually in tears. I was just imagining my daughter being in that situation, being cornered and being attacked,” said one parent at the school.

“I’m terrified that I’m gonna get that phone call myself — or these parents of these other kids that are now in trouble are they gonna retaliate,” said Amanda Mikel, another parent.

The school district released the following statement regarding the boy’s injuries:

“Tomball ISD is aware of an incident in the bathroom between several students at one of our elementary schools that resulted in one student being sent to the hospital with an injury. That student has since been released home. Out of respect for the family and the student’s privacy, we are not providing any more details on the incident at this time. We are thoroughly investigating the incident and will take appropriate disciplinary measures for all those involved. As always, student safety is our first priority in Tomball ISD.”

According to KHOU, police investigated the incident, but ultimately determined the culprits were too young to face charges.

Children under 10 cannot be prosecuted for committing crimes under Texas law, according to the news station, but the Department of Family and Protective Services can work with the children involved and their families.

“Details of a school investigation by CPS are confidential, but, in a situation like this we would investigate to determine if the children were being supervised properly when the alleged incident happened. Once our investigation is complete, we turn the results over to the school district and the TEA,” said Tiffani Butler, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.