Police: Body of dead baby found in dormitory at Ohio college

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HIRAM, Ohio (AP) — Police say the body of a baby was found in a dormitory bathroom at a college in Ohio.

Authorities say campus safety officials at Hiram College contacted police Friday morning and said that they found the body of a baby in a garbage bag.

Police in Hiram say they’re investigating along with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

A Hiram College spokeswoman says the college is cooperating with law enforcement.

Hiram is a private liberal arts college with about 1,100 students and is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.

