Police accused of beating porcupines to death with batons

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — Official say two Maine police officers accused of beating porcupines to death are facing animal cruelty charges and have been fired.
The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says the charges were filed against former Rockland Officers Addison Cox, of Warren, and Michael Rolerson, of Searsmont.
Police Chief Chris Young confirmed the firing of two officers.
The Courier-Gazette reported that police say the officers used retractable batons to beat the animals while on duty. Court papers didn’t indicate whether either former officer had an attorney. Both are working with their union to appeal their dismissals.
