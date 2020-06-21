Police: 9 shot, wounded at Syracuse, New York, ‘celebration’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – Authorities in central New York say nine people were shot at a nighttime “celebration.” Syracuse police say a 17-year-old boy is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head and eight others were expected to survive. No was immediately taken into custody and the investigation was in its early stages. The shooting took place at a celebration centralized in a parking lot near downtown Syracuse, but the police chief said shots could have been fired at multiple locations in the area. The nature of the celebration wasn’t immediately known. Syracuse’s mayor says the event likely didn’t have a permit.

