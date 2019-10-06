Police: 6-year-old injured when shots fired into home dies

National

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police say a sleeping 6-year-old girl who was injured when shots were fired into her home has died.

Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the girl who was shot around 1 a.m. Saturday on the east side of Cleveland died at a hospital later Saturday. The girl’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The police statement said officers were told that a car was seen driving away from the scene, but no one could provide a detailed description of the vehicle.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made or commented on any other circumstances of the shooting in the South-Collinwood neighborhood.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories