Police: 2nd officer shot in Bronx hours after ambush

NEW YORK (AP) – A second New York City police officer has been shot in the Bronx, hours after a gunman shot and wounded an officer in an unprovoked attack on a patrol van. Police said the shooting happened at the headquarters of the 41st precinct. An NYPD spokesperson says the injured officer is in stable condition at Lincoln Hospital. Officials say it is unclear if Sunday’s shooting is related to Saturday evening’s ambush on a patrol van in the same area. Police officials confirmed a suspect in Sunday’s shooting is in custody.

