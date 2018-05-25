Police: 2 shot at Oklahoma restaurant; suspect dead

National

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
oklahoma shooting_1527211676877.JPG.jpg

Police say a man armed with a pistol walked into an Oklahoma City restaurant and opened fire, wounding two people, before being shot dead by an armed civilian in the parking lot.
    
The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Louie’s On The Lake, a restaurant on Lake Hefner in the Oklahoma capital.
    
Police Capt. Bo Matthews says a woman and a female juvenile were undergoing surgery for gunshot wounds but apparently “are going to survive.” A man suffered a broken arm while trying to escape.
    
No identities have been released.
    
Matthews says the shooting appeared to be a random act.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories