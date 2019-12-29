Police: 2 parishioners shot and killed Texas church gunman

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (AP) – The chief of police says two parishioners fatally shot a gunman who opened fire in a church near Fort Worth, Texas. White Settlement Police Department Chief J.P. Bevering said during a news conference Sunday afternoon, that the shooter fired once in the West Freeway Church of Christ before congregants retaliated to cut his assault short. Officials say one other person was shot and killed in the attack Sunday morning and another was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Authorities have released no names.

