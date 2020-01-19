Sources: Two police officers shot, killed in Hawaii

UPDATE: HONOLULU (KHON2) –Sources tell us that two police officers are dead after responding to a home on Hibiscus Dr. in the Diamond Head area. A landlord was reportedly at the house to evict its tenant. The tenant stabbed the landlord and three officers responded and were fired upon.

The house was reportedly set on fire and surrounding houses and vehicles caught fire as well, the exact number is not yet known. Other homes in the area have been evacuated. There are 50 fire personnel on-scene.



(AP) — Honolulu police say two officers have been shot Sunday and the suspect is at large.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that officers were responding to an assault call near the base of Diamond Head when they encountered a male with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking two officers.

Video courtesy Eric Clark (KHON)

A home the suspected gunman was believed to be inside has been engulfed by flames. The fire at the home has since spread to two neighboring homes and a parked police vehicle.

The Honolulu Fire Department was battling the blazes.

Video Courtesy Leslie D. (KHON)

LATEST STORIES: