Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in Connecticut club shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Police in Connecticut’s capital say one person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at a nightclub. The gunfire erupted inside the Majestic Lounge in Hartford at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say officers were stationed outside the club because of previous problems there and ran inside when they heard gunshots, but were confronted with a large number of people running for the exits. Officials say a 28-year-old man died, and two males and two females were injured. Two victims were in surgery Sunday morning and two others were in stable condition. No suspects are in custody.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

LATEST STORIES: