Plane with Hillary Clinton aboard returns to gate after mechanical issue

(CNN) — Hillary Clinton was on board an American Airlines flight that had a mechanical issue and had to return to the gate before take-off in New York City Sunday afternoon, according to a law enforcement source.

According to the source, American Airlines said the flight from LaGuardia Airport to Washington, D.C.’s Reagan National Airport returned to the gate after ground workers saw the mechanical issue.

Pilots told authorities the plane shook and ground workers saw smoke and found metal debris in the area after the incident — which took place hundreds of feet from the terminal.

Passengers boarded a different plane and left for Washington about an hour and a half later.

A Clinton representative declined to comment. The U.S. Secret Service has not yet returned a request for comment from CNN.