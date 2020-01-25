Pit bull rescued from dog fighting ring joins sheriff’s office as K-9

National

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WJW) — An adorable pit bull named Nibbles is getting a second chance at life thanks to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, he’s joining the K-9 division where he’ll help with their “fight against drugs being trafficked and sold in Craven County.”

Throw Away Dogs Project had originally rescued Nibbles from a dog fighting ring in Canada.

The group was excited to share the good news about his career in law enforcement.

On Thursday, he got to meet his new partner and based on the photos, it looks like they’re going to get along great!

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories