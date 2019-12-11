Pigeons in tiny cowboy hats are a mystery in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (CNN Newsource) – People out West wear cowboy hats all the time. But pigeons?
Las Vegas residents spotted two of the birds around town in tiny cowboy hats this week.
It’s not clear who provided the birds with their headwear, but it’s certainly attracting a lot of attention with video of the oddity going viral on social media.
While the mystery appears cute and funny, some are wondering if it may involve animal cruelty especially if the jaunty hats are glued on.
Others are concerned that the hats could attract predators or inhibit the pigeons’ ability to fly.
An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says it’s trying to track down the pigeons to remove the hats.
One thing is for sure these birds have a lot of people talking.
