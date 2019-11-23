PHOTOS: Hospital dresses newborns as ‘Frozen’ characters

(CNN) – The cold never bothered them, anyway.

Three newborns at St. Luke’s South Hospital near Kansas City are getting the full “Frozen” treatment.

Infant versions of Olaf the Snowman, Anna, and Elsa are melting hearts in the nursery.

Even when they outgrow those outfits, they’ll have the legacy of starting their lives when “Frozen 2” started its theatrical run.

The sequel to 2013’s mega-hit film is expected to make about 100 million dollars this weekend.

Although these little bundles of “Frozen” joy likely won’t be among the theatergoers.

