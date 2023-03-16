DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two Colorado residents were arrested after an alleged “booby trap” they had set outside their front door injured another person.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, on March 10 deputies received a report of someone being injured by a possible “booby trap.” When deputies met with the alleged victim, a door-to-door house paint salesman, he told them that on March 9 he went up to the front door of the home and heard a loud boom.

The salesman told deputies that when he looked down, he saw a wire was caught around his leg. The man said he also suffered from pain in his ear and his vision was affected.

He said he believed the wire had been suspended over one of the steps leading to the front door. The alleged victim, who was later treated at an area hospital, also told deputies a man who he thought was the homeowner confronted him at the scene.

Investigating deputies said they found a similar device on the steps leading to the front door. The device included what investigators described as a shotgun round with the projectiles removed, rigged up to the wire.

DCSO officials said they executed a search warrant on March 15. They found that the device was still in the same area and discovered a second “booby trap” on the steps leading to the back of the house. This second device included what investigators said was a pepper spray-like “chemical agent” aimed toward the face of anyone who tripped it.

Following a short standoff, DCSO said they took two people into custody.

Bryan Hill, 61, and Tracy Remington, 53, were arrested on several charges, including second-degree assault, felony menacing and prohibited use of a weapon. In police paperwork, investigators said Hill set up the devices and Remington knowingly agreed with him to place them.

Both of their bonds are set at $25,000.