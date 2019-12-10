Photo trend features crying kids with Santa

(CBS) — Have you ever had your kids pose for pictures on Santa’s lap? Smiles all around, right? Didn’t think so.

CBS News’ Mark Strassmann met a photographer in Atlanta who embraces the holly and the not so jolly.

Photographer Jeff Rothman says in his studio, a white Christmas often turns blue. He says parents hope their kids will cry and they leave disappointed if their kids don’t.

Turns out, crying kids make hilarious holiday photos.

Jeff says the kids are going to cry no matter what. It’s just that they kind of accentuate that.

Jeff had 7,000 photo slots available over six weeks. They sold out in ten minutes.