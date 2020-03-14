Philadelphia SWAT officer killed serving warrant

PHILADELPHIA (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Corporal James O’Connor, 46, was shot to death Friday while serving a warrant to a 21-year-old murder suspect, according to officials.

Authorities say there were seven people at the home at the time, including four men who were upstairs. The murder suspect, Hassan Elliot, as well as 18-year-old Khalif Sears, who was also wanted for murder, were among them.

O’Connor was shot near his shoulder as he walked up the stairs. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“Great guy, great family, great union guy, always a good supporter,” said John McNesby of the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police. “Always there, the first one there, unfortunately at a fundraiser for an officer who was killed in the line of duty. And unfortunately now, we’re going to be doing one for him.”

Another SWAT officer returned fire, hitting 18-year-old Sears in the hand.

Elliot was taken into custody, and expected to be charged in O’Connor’s death.

O’Connor had been on the force for 23 years.

LATEST STORIES:



