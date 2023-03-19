(WKRG) — Perrigo Company plc has announced a voluntary recall of some Gerber Good Start SootheProTM Powdered Infant Formula in the U.S., according to a report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The formula being recalled was manufactured out of the Company’s Gateway Eau Claire, Wis. facility between Jan. 2 and Jan. 18. “This product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution due to the potential presence of Cronobacter sakazakii,” read the report. Cronobacter sakazakii is a type of bacteria commonly found. According to the report, “In most people it causes no symptoms but in some, particularly premature infants, infants under 2 months of age or infants with weakened immune systems fever, poor feeding, excessive crying or low energy as well as other serious symptoms can occur.”

None of the products being recalled have tested positive for the presence of the bacteria and no other products manufactured out of the facility are expected to be recalled. The formula is sold at multiple U.S. retailers and anyone who purchased it after March 5 should look for specific Lot Codes that are located on the bottom of the package. The Lot Codes include:

Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz:

300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024

300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024

300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024

300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024

301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024

Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 30.6 oz:

301357652Z – USE BY 14JUL2024

301457652Z – USE BY 15JUL2024

301557651Z – USE BY 16JUL2024

Gerber Good® Start® SootheProTM 19.4 oz:

301557652Z – USE BY 16JUL2024I

The recall is being conducted with the help of the FDA.