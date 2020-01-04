Pennsylvania woman charged after allegedly beating man who tried to kiss her 9-year-old daughter

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WJW) — A Pennsylvania woman is facing multiple charges, including assault, after she allegedly beat a man with a metal pipe after she said he tried to kiss her 9-year-old daughter.

According to The Patriot-News, Shantika Briley, 35, cornered the 39-year-old man in her living room on Wednesday night, accusing him of licking her daughter’s lips and trying to kiss her.

Police said Briley then attacked the man by hitting him in the face and head with a metal pipe. However, Briley told the newspaper that she did not use a metal pipe — only her fists — in the attack.

The man reportedly ran out of Briley’s home and went to his own residence. Police say she followed behind him.

When police arrived at the man’s home around 8 p.m. they found Briley there.

The man was bleeding and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Briley was reportedly arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

Criminal charges were not filed against the man in relation to Briley’s allegations against him, the newspaper reports.

Police have not yet confirmed to The Patriot-News if the allegations are under investigation, however, Briley says police are investigating the incident and charges are expected.

