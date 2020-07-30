Pence campaign bus involved in minor accident in Pennsylvania

Vice President Mike Pence reacts to audience members after a roundtable with agriculture and food supply leaders on Friday, May 8, 2020, in West Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

A campaign bus carrying Vice President Mike Pence was involved in a minor accident in Pennsylvania on Thursday, reported the Washington Times.

Pence was uninjured in what was being called a “minor fender bender.” He was transferred from the bus to a limo.

Pence’s motorcade was traveling along a sharp curve when it side-swiped the front fender of a dump truck, said a pool reporter traveling with him.

Shortly after the motorcade was moving again, two police escorts on motorcycles apparently went down in another accident, according to the Hill.

Per @KDKA —



.@VP Pence "tour bus has been involved in a minor accident with a dump truck on the way to a campaign stop outside of Pittsburgh."https://t.co/oTYtcF9ZqY pic.twitter.com/4LgGlMvhWn — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) July 30, 2020

The motorcade resumed a few minutes later.

After the accident, Pence tweeted his gratitude to law enforcement, saying, “Thank you for all you do!”

Grateful for all of the law enforcement officers who support us and help get us safely to where we are going each day. Thank you for all you do! — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) July 30, 2020

Pence was scheduled to host a “Cops for Trump” event Thursday in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. He tweeted upon landing that he was “thrilled to be here to support our incredible law enforcement officers!”