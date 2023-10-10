ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – It’s a day of celebration, mentorship, and new beginnings as Peabody Magnet High School (PMHS) gears up for their innovative “Signing Day” event. Local business and industry leaders have joined hands with students at PMHS to launch an exciting Workforce Development Pilot program in collaboration with the Rapides Parish School Board.

After a rigorous selection process, PMHS students have been chosen to partner with over 10 different local companies and organizations. These partnerships are aimed at providing students with valuable mentorship and insights into various industries, paving the way for future career opportunities.

The “Signing Day” event is designed to mirror the excitement of traditional signing ceremonies often associated with sports scholarships. Music, decorations, and enthusiastic cheers will fill the air as students officially join forces with their industry mentors for the remainder of the school year.

Event Details:

When: Wednesday, October 11, at 9 a.m.

Where: Peabody Magnet High School, 2727 Jones Ave., Alexandria, LA 71303.

The PMHS Workforce Development Initiative “Signing Day” promises to be a memorable occasion, fostering valuable connections between students and local industries. This innovative program demonstrates a commitment to preparing the next generation for successful careers and is a testament to the collaborative spirit of the Rapides Parish School Board, local businesses, and Peabody Magnet High School.